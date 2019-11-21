Owner of Rowan aircraft charter company charged with sex offenses involving child; business closing

Prosecutors allege that Steve engaged in relations with this individual, and that — contrary to what the individual listed on their online profile, what they may have represented to Steve, and even what they repeatedly told police on that day — the individual was not in fact 18 years old, as was represented on so many instances. As a result of these allegations, Steve faces charges under Georgia law. It bears mention that even if these allegations were true, such behavior would not even constitute a crime in many states. And in many more, authorities discharge good judgment and apply the “strict liability” crime only where it is truly warranted — i.e., where a person intentionally engaged in behavior with an underage individual.But while that process unfolds, the Strategic Moves family will continue to hope and pray for a just outcome for Steve.