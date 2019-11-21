Officers suited up to help families in need for Thanksgiving

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Several police officers swarmed an Albany catholic community center Wednesday morning, but it was for good reasons!
The Dougherty County Police Department donated over $500 in groceries to help families ahead of Thanksgiving.
They gave cases of chicken, bread, rice, and other items to St. Clare’s Catholic Community Center.
Officers have been doing this for over 20 years and it’s typically around the Thanksgiving holiday.
The items will support the center’s ‘Neighbors in Need’ program and its Soup Kitchen.
Police said they did this to show the community they care.
“All of us here were pretty much born and raised here. So we know the need in the community. We know at this time of the year, we want to keep people in high spirits. Everybody is not able to go out and purchase things, so we want to make sure we help everyone feel like someone cares,” said Lt. Tamiko Whitlock, Dougherty County Police Department.
Leaders said DCP’s donations will be given out before and after Thanksgiving.
The items will be supplied to families in emergency assistance food bags.
