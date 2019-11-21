Moody Air Base not in the area during “Boom”

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base releases statement after mysterious “Boom.”
They tells us in part “there were no Moody aircraft operating in the area in question at all this weekend. Additionally, Moody AFB has no assigned aircraft capable of supersonic speeds.”
Residents on Blue Springs Road said they have heard the “boom” over the past few weeks.
Some people believe the sound could be from low flying aircraft.
Dougherty County Police said they had no reports of the boom.
Residents who heard it firsthand told WALB their thoughts.
