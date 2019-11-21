Miller County Elementary putting state funds to good use

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - Miller County Schools was one of nine districts the Georgia Department of Education gave the Rural Resource Grant to.
Miller County Elementary School was awarded $340,200.
Those funds will change the game in education for the elementary school. It will allow them to move out of the traditional way of learning, behind a desk and learn in a new way.
“Oh I’m thrilled,” Dr. Elizabeth Crawford, school principal, said. “I’m so excited because it gives my students an opportunity that we would’ve never had here in Miller. Huge smiles and a lot of positive energy filled many faces behind the Miller County School’s walls.”
Superintendent Shane Miller said parents, students, and staff has been stung with excitement.
“$340,000 to our overall budget is just a real shot in the arm,” the superintendent said.
A total of $3.6 million was given to nine rural Georgia school districts.
“They’re going to be moving, they’re going to be digging into the science curriculum,” Crawford said. “Which is something that we as a county has not been able to update in several years.”
Crawford said her students will have one-to-one technology equipment which promotes hands-on and real-life learning in all subjects.
“We’ll be able to meet students at their level,” the principal said. “Whatever that may be and then move them along at their pace.”
That’s not it for the little ones.
Miller said advancing student’s growth through technology is a big goal.
"We’re looking at more Chromebook carts, mobile google Chromebook carts," Miller said.
Leaders also said one of their computer labs will change into an interactive science lab. Having the grant has even freed dollars to expand fitness in a unique way.
“An interactive board that’s going to go inside of our P.E. gym, where it’s interactive for our kids,” Miller said.
School leaders said students will be equipped to conquer the world.
“Allow them to get the best education, the same as if they were living in Gwinnett County or any of the larger system,” Miller said.
The school district has already started to receive some of the funds and already placing orders for new technology equipment.
Miller has been with Miller County Schools now for almost eight months.
He was recently the principal in the Atkinson County School District.
Miller said his biggest task has been to revitalize his new district after Hurricane Michael hit Miller County hard in October 2018.
The superintendent has been going after multiple grants that will improve the school's building infrastructure and more.
His top priority is building educational opportunities that will prepare students for the workforce.
“We’ve added a welding lab in our high school," Miller said. "We’ve added a cosmetology lab in our high school. Those are some of the things we’re going to continue to try to look and give our students opportunities that will help them.”
Miller said teaching all staff and students how to build positive relationships is important and he also wants the district to continue to excel in standardized testing.
