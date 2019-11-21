Man arrested in Americus homicide

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Wednesday homicide in Americus, according to the Americus Police Department.
Adam McGhee Peterson, 24, of Americus, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault in the death of Darrius Grier, 25.
The shooting happened at Lamar and Cherokee streets around 4 p.m.
Grier was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Police said the incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department Investigation Division at (229) 924-4550 or the Americus Tip Line at (229) 924-4102.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.