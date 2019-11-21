LIST: Dec. election runoffs, early voting times

LIST: Dec. election runoffs, early voting times
There are a number of runoff elections in the WALB viewing area. (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | November 21, 2019 at 11:40 AM EST - Updated November 21 at 11:40 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of runoff elections are set for December.

Below is a list of all the runoff races in the WALB viewing area:

  • Albany Mayor: Dorothy Hubbard (incumbent) and Bo Dorough 
  • Albany City Commission Ward 6: Demetrius Young and John Hawthorne 
  • State Rep. District 152: Jim Quinn and Bill Yearta 
  • Smithville Mayor: Vincent Cutts and Jack Smith (incumbent) 
  • Valdosta Mayor: J.D. Rice and Scott Matheson 
  • Valdosta City Council At-Large: Ben Norton, Adrian Rivers and Edgar “Nickey” Tooley 
  • Thomasville City Council Member District 1, Post 1: Nathaniel “Nate” Tyler, Terry Scott (incumbent) and Wanda Warren 
  • Nashville City Council, Post 1: Peggy McClockey and John Clayton 
  • Vienna City Council: Ann Stripling and Henry Johnson 
  • Blakely Mayor: Travis Wimbush and Anthony Howard (incumbent) 
  • Cairo Councilmember, District 1: Lannis Thornton (incumbent) and Ann Williams 
  • Andersonville Mayor: Eddie Hill and Marvin Baugh (incumbent) 

With the runoff elections, early voting dates have been set.

Below are the early voting dates and times for each county:

  • Dougherty County: Nov. 25-27, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. 
  • Lee County: Nov. 25-27, 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m. 
  • Worth County: Nov 25-27, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 
  • Sumter County: Nov. 20-22, 25-27, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.  
  • Lowndes County: Nov. 18-22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 25-27, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 
  • Grady County: Nov. 18-22, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.  
  • Dooly County: Nov. 25-27, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 
  • Thomas County: Nov. 18-22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 
  • Berrien County: Nov. 20-22, 25-27, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 
  • Early County: Nov. 25-27, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 
  • Grady County: Nov. 18-22, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.