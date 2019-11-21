LIST: Dec. election runoffs, early voting times

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A number of runoff elections are set for December.
Below is a list of all the runoff races in the WALB viewing area:
- Albany Mayor: Dorothy Hubbard (incumbent) and Bo Dorough
- Albany City Commission Ward 6: Demetrius Young and John Hawthorne
- State Rep. District 152: Jim Quinn and Bill Yearta
- Smithville Mayor: Vincent Cutts and Jack Smith (incumbent)
- Valdosta Mayor: J.D. Rice and Scott Matheson
- Valdosta City Council At-Large: Ben Norton, Adrian Rivers and Edgar “Nickey” Tooley
- Thomasville City Council Member District 1, Post 1: Nathaniel “Nate” Tyler, Terry Scott (incumbent) and Wanda Warren
- Nashville City Council, Post 1: Peggy McClockey and John Clayton
- Vienna City Council: Ann Stripling and Henry Johnson
- Blakely Mayor: Travis Wimbush and Anthony Howard (incumbent)
- Cairo Councilmember, District 1: Lannis Thornton (incumbent) and Ann Williams
- Andersonville Mayor: Eddie Hill and Marvin Baugh (incumbent)
With the runoff elections, early voting dates have been set.
Below are the early voting dates and times for each county:
- Dougherty County: Nov. 25-27, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Lee County: Nov. 25-27, 8:15 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Worth County: Nov 25-27, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Sumter County: Nov. 20-22, 25-27, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Lowndes County: Nov. 18-22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Nov. 25-27, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Grady County: Nov. 18-22, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Dooly County: Nov. 25-27, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Thomas County: Nov. 18-22, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Berrien County: Nov. 20-22, 25-27, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
- Early County: Nov. 25-27, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
