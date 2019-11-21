Lee Co. deputies on the lookout for Walmart theft suspect

Deputies said Devin Stefan Bing, 33, took money from a customer’s wallet that was left at the self-checkout, according to surveillance video.
Investigators said that if you find something of value, it is actually against the law to just keep it.
“Basically, if you find something that you know is not yours, the law states that you are to try to find the owner. And the best way to do that is to report it to the police. Especially, a large sum of money. Something like that,” said Lee County Investigator Matt Pearce.
Investigators said Bing is being charged with felony theft of lost or mislaid property.
If you know the whereabouts of Bing, you’re urged to call Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. You could be eligible for a reward.
