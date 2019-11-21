Former TitleMax employee found guilty in loan fraud case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man, who use to work for TitleMax, has been convicted on 12 of 15 charges in a loan fraud case, according to Greg Edwards, the district attorney for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit.
Edwards said Kevin Kareem Simmons was indicted on 15 counts of theft by conversion (breach of fiduciary duty recidivist) and was found guilty on 12 of those charges Wednesday.
Prosecutors said there were allegations that Simmons committed internal theft. They said while working for TitleMax, he was engaging in fraudulent loans made to multiple people under his supervision.
Attorneys said about $45,000 was taken over several months from January 2013 to June 2013, but investigators didn’t discover the act until 2017. That’s when the indictment was handed down.
Simmons’ case went to trial on Monday and the verdict was reached Wednesday, according to Edwards.
Edwards said Simmons would formulate fraudulent contracts and would allegedly get a kick-back/a piece of the money.
Edwards said Simmons is facing a potential sentence of 10 years for each of the 12 counts he was convicted of.
Simmons will be sentenced at a later date, Edwards reported.
