Coffee Co. wanted man in custody

COFFEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Coffee County man is now in custody for burglary and several theft by taking incidents, according to the sheriff’s office.
Julian Albert Minix was caught Thursday afternoon just off of the Willacoochie Highway after information was received that led deputies to his location, according to a release.
The sheriff’s office said it would like to thank the community for stepping forward to help locate individuals and get them off the streets so they are not able to victimize others.
