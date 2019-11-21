Child abduction investigation caused by viral Facebook post

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Hinesville Police Department investigated claims of suspicious activity and a child abduction in Hinesville on Wednesday night.
Officers investigated the reported scene in Westridge Mobile Home Park, including interviewing residents and looking for a vehicle described in a Facebook post as an older, light blue cargo van.
After further investigation, the origin of the report stemmed from a post made on Facebook. According to police, this post originated in Louisiana and had been posted on separate profiles in many areas and shared thousands of times.
Investigators also determined that an Amber Alert has not been issued in the surrounding areas or states in response to the conditions set by the Facebook post in question.
