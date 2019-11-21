Ashburn police on the hunt for Piggly Wiggly armed robbery suspect; one in custody

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) -One of the suspects in the Piggly Wiggly armed robbery is now in custody.
Marquis Wilburn was caught and taken into custody Wednesday.
The Ashburn Police Department is still looking for Jaquorius Greene, the other suspect in the robbery.
The robbery happened on Nov. 2 around 10 p.m.
Police say Wilburn and Greene approached the store with guns, assaulted a worker and stole an undetermined amount of money.
Police say the suspects pistol-whipped the store manager but he’s expected to be okay.
If you have any information leading to an arrest of Greene, you’re urged to call Ashburn Police at (229) 567-2323.
