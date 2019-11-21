Another perfect fall day on Thursday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Thursday South Georgia! A chilly start will lead to a seasonably warm afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs warming to near 70 degrees.
Tonight, increasing clouds and moisture as lows fall into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds will continue to increase Friday ahead of our next rainmaker. Highs will warm into the low 70s.
Rain chances rise on Saturday, especially by the afternoon, as a cold front works through the area. Rain is likely during the afternoon and evening. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible but no severe weather is expected. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Cooler with clearing skies for the second half of the weekend. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s. All dry Monday and Tuesday. Highs will top out in the mid 60s on Monday and near 70 degrees on Tuesday.
Our next shot at rain comes Wednesday with another cold front.
