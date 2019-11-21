Albany family given Thanksgiving surprise

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany family was given the Thanksgiving surprise of a lifetime.
The family was given two boxes full of food for Thanksgiving.
“I remember a knock at my door and I came to my door and it was Ms. Nancy from the housing authority, Albany Housing Authority, and it was raining and very cold that day and I opened my door and Ms. Nancy made sure I was home," Asia Lewis, a box recipient, said. "She went back to her car and she brought a box in with different types of stuff.”
The Albany Housing Authority teamed up with Albany State University to provide everything from mashed potatoes to corn and sugar.
The Lewis family was one of three families given boxes of Thanksgiving classics.
“So the boxes kinda hit all the essentials for a nice holiday meal,” Danita Wiggins, with the Albany Housing Authority, said.
Lewis said the delivery was a surprise to her.
Once she saw the boxes in her home, she was speechless.
“It felt, I felt good about it,” Lewis said.
The family of four has a reason to be thankful this holiday season.
“Thanks to the Albany Housing Authority,” Lewis said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.