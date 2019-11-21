Albany church breaks ground on Alzheimer’s Outreach Center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the future home of the Alzheimer’s Outreach Center in downtown Albany.
Prayers were offered at the site on the corner of Flint and Jackson streets.
Dozens of advocates and First United Methodist Church members took part.
The original center was damaged by Hurricane Michael.
This new center was designed in honor of Margaret Jo Hogg, a First United member suffering from Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s center is currently using room inside the church. It is a day center, where people with Alzheimer’s can stay from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., giving caregivers a break.
The new center is set to open in summer 2020, with the goal of hosting 40 clients, double the former center.
