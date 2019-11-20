'We’re all supposed to look out for each other’: Good Samaritan helps a special volunteer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the holidays almost here, a lot of people look for ways to give back.
For one Albany woman, the season of giving lasts all year long.
A seasoned volunteer, Kat Tucker, tends to know when someone may need help.
“I’m kind of familiar with recognizing when people have needs and maybe resources in the community where those needs might be met,” said Tucker.
Which of course didn’t stop when Tucker became an American Red Cross volunteer.
“We often go out on fire calls, so Sam goes with us when we go out on those fire calls,” Tucker said.
That’s where Tucker met Sam Allen.
“I’ve been with the Red Cross since about 2017. I just continue to go and help out,” Allen said.
But when Allen’s only mode of transportation was stolen two weeks ago, he’s had to resort to walking to the Red Cross to help.
“My church members came to pick me up to go to Bible study. They had my bike parked over there where I usually park it at and after Bible study, when I came back, it was gone,” said Allen.
It wasn’t long before Tucker heard about Allen’s stolen bike. As a member of the Albany Police Department’s (APD) Citizen Police Academy, Tucker knew someone who could help.
“I felt like it would be a good opportunity as a department to try to find one that maybe would work for him and give it to him, so he could continue to do the stuff that he does,” said Corporal Dillard Glover, with APD.
Glover said APD has bikes that have just been thrown out or they’ve picked up. Most are in pretty bad shape.
“Eventually we just get rid of them,” Glover said.
It seems only fitting Tucker and Allen met while volunteering.
“We’re all supposed to look out for each other. We’re all one community,” said Tucker.
The green bicycle may have been abandoned by one owner, but to Allen, the generosity lies not in the mode of transportation but the selflessness of those who gifted it.
“It feels good. It feels good. It sure do,” Allen said.
The wheels are a little worse for wear still. Dillard said they’ll replace those and get Allen back on his way.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.