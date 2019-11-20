Tifton Junior Woman’s Club presents ‘Glow Run’

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With the sun setting earlier these days, Tifton Junior Woman’s Club has something fun for you to do — in the dark, for a good cause.
The organization is having its sixth annual “Glow Run” Friday.
The cause is to raise money and support young women in Tift County.
They use the funds for school scholarships, emergency funding and other community-based projects.
Becky Smith serves as the organization’s president and explained how glowing in the dark can help those in need.
“Well, I am all about community service. I love to serve our community. It’s our big fundraiser for our Tifton Junior Woman’s Club, it helps us give back to our community and also gives scholarships each year to graduating senior girls from Tift County High School, Tiftarea Academy and the homeschooled program,” Smith said.
If you would like to donate to the organization, you can do so by visiting their Facebook Page.
The event is set to take place at 6 p.m. and a DJ, as well as an animal shelter, will be in attendance at the North Side Baptist Church in Tifton.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.