Tifton Junior Woman’s Club presents ‘Glow Run’

By Darran Todd | November 20, 2019 at 6:27 PM EST - Updated November 20 at 9:18 PM

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - With the sun setting earlier these days, Tifton Junior Woman’s Club has something fun for you to do — in the dark, for a good cause.

The organization is having its sixth annual “Glow Run” Friday.

Women of Tifton Junior Club participating in Glow Run 5k, 1 Mile in past years' events.
The cause is to raise money and support young women in Tift County.

They use the funds for school scholarships, emergency funding and other community-based projects.

Becky Smith serves as the organization’s president and explained how glowing in the dark can help those in need.

Becky Smith serves at the president for Tifton Junior Woman's Club and talks about "Glow Run."
“Well, I am all about community service. I love to serve our community. It’s our big fundraiser for our Tifton Junior Woman’s Club, it helps us give back to our community and also gives scholarships each year to graduating senior girls from Tift County High School, Tiftarea Academy and the homeschooled program,” Smith said.

Prices for the event are as follows:

Race Price
1 mile $20
5k $25
1 mile and 5k $40

If you would like to donate to the organization, you can do so by visiting their Facebook Page.

The event is set to take place at 6 p.m. and a DJ, as well as an animal shelter, will be in attendance at the North Side Baptist Church in Tifton.

