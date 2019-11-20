Tiftarea senior signs golf scholarship to attend Belmont University

TIFT, Co. (WALB) - Josie Arant is a senior at Tiftarea Academy and all of the attention has been on her since Friday.
Arant signed a golf scholarship to attend Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee next fall. She said Belmont was a no brainier after she visited the campus.
“I think for me growing up in Tiftarea, I watched in sixth grade, Caroline Griffin sign to Dalton State University and I was like that would be cool if I could do that one day. The first time I rode on campus, I knew that’s where I wanted to go because of their academics and obviously, their golf team. It was really attractive to me and what I wanted for my future,” Arant told WALB News 10.
Arant said she is looking forward to the new city and plans to major in neuroscience and minor in Spanish.
