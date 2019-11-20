Tift Co. sheriff warns resident about increase in entering auto cases

TIFT CO., Ga. (WALB) - People in Tift County are worried about the recent rise in entering auto cases, especially with the holidays quickly approaching.
“If we are just sitting in the car, in like a parking lot or something, we lock the doors,” said Tift County resident Natalee Chyzik.
Chyzik said she has never dealt with her car being burglarized but her close friends have.
“I have always lived here, my friend in her neighborhood, about five to six cars were broken into like a week ago,” explained Chyzik.
Tift County Sheriff Gene Scarborough alerted residents of the rise in entering auto cases on his Facebook page.
Chyzik said that she feels safer going out to run errands in the day time versus at night.
“Depends, like I feel safe during the day but I don’t really feel that safe at night,” said Chyzik.
Chyzik said she has seen a rise in suspicious behavior.
“In the recent months, there has been like, more people just walking around not doing anything, which is sketchy to me,” Chyzik told WALB.
Chyzik said she is always cautious when leaving her car.
“I always lock every car door even when we are just going home for like five minutes, like we always lock the car and we take all of our stuff out,” Chyzik said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.