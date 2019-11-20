Tift Co. commissioner wants to give back 1 winter coat at a time

TIFT CO., Ga. (WALB) - With the temperatures dropping for the upcoming winter season, Tifton leaders are taking the initiative to make sure people are staying warm.
Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes said donating jackets can keep families warm during the winter.
“One street at a time, I have been doing this for the past eight years. It is to help our children in our community to stay warm during the middle months,” Hughes told WALB News 10.
Hughes said that there are many families in Tift County that need coats and warm gear this season. She said students can’t learn if they are sitting in the classroom cold.
“How can a child go to school and learn if they are cold? How can you pass a child on the streets that just may have on shorts or a shirt and you are sitting in your warm car?” Hughes asked.
Giving back is always something Hughes stands for, especially during the giving season.
“This is one way to give back. We are going into the giving season. Thanksgiving is right around the corner and then we have Christmas,” Hughes said.
The drive will continue until Dec. 21.
Anyone interested in making a donation can reach Commissioner Hughes at (229) 326-0241.
