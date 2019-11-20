Thronateeska to host annual ‘Selfies with Santa’ & ‘Season of Light’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Thronateeska Heritage Center is inviting the community to participate in several annual Christmas events this holiday season.
The annual “Selfies with Santa” will be held in the Science Museum on Nov. 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hot cocoa and cookies will be provided by The Bread House while children enjoy arts and crafts.
Santa’s elves from the Tift Park Community Market will also be available for holiday shopping along with caroling from local school choruses.
Guests can also enjoy a traditional holiday exhibit featuring a timeline of Santas from the 1800s to the present in the Science Museum.
That exhibit will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Nov. 30 until Jan. 4, 2020.
“Displaying the Santa collection has been a Christmastime tradition at Thronateeska for years," said Todd Deariso, the Thronateeska Heritage Museum director. "Many families have made it a tradition to return year after year to enjoy it with their children.”
The Wetherbee Planetarium will host “Season of Light.” The Christmas planetarium show will also begin playing Nov. 30. Admission is $4.50 plus tax per person (ages 4 and up), or free for members.
For more information, contact Todd Deariso at (229) 432-6955 or tdeariso@heritagecenter.org.
