ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We're just a couple days away from kicking things off in the second round of the playoffs.
And of course, we’ve got to talk about a player who helped lead his team to the next round.
So here’s our week 14 Player of the Week.
He was a part of our Play of the Week, now, he’s our Player of the Week.
Blane Grace helped lead the Eagles past the first round with 165 yards through the air and 104 yards rushing, for a grand total of 4 touchdowns.
Grace knows that this win could be start of something big.
“Winning Friday just keeps us focused and determined to just keep winning," said Grace. "Just, continue to do what we do. Just to never give up. You know, coming out of halftime we were down but we just came out and executed and got the W. Just stay focused and keep executing our assignments. Just keep doing what we do and keep winning.”
The Eagles will face Brentwood this Friday.
