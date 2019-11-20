1 killed in Americus shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead after a shooting in Americus, according to the Americus Police Department (APD).
Police said officers responded to Lamar and Cherokee streets after a 911 call about a shooting around 4 p.m.
The victim who was shot was taken to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center where he died from his injury, APD reported.
The police department said the victim’s name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.
APD is actively investigating the shooting with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
No information on how the victim was shot, if there is a suspect or if there is a suspect in custody has been released at this time.
Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call 911 or the Americus Tip Line (229) 924-4102. This is a developing story and WALB will provide updates as information comes in.
