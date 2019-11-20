Human remains found on side of highway in Wilcox Co.

WILCOX Co., Ga. (WALB) - Skeletal remains were found on the side of Georgia Highway 280 Tuesday afternoon in Wilcox County and sheriff officials believe it may be the remains of a man who’s been missing since August.
According to the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the human remains were found just east of Pitts around 3:30 p.m.
The sheriff’s office said the remains are believed to be those of Charles Richard Grimsley Jr. (aka Lil Ricky).
Grimsley was reported missing by his family on Aug. 9, according to WCSO.
Sheriff’s officials said Grimsley had only lived in Wilcox County a few days before he went missing.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was contacted to assist the sheriff’s office with processing the scene.
The remains will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Law enforcement said no there has been no speculation on the cause of death at this time.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information comes in.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.