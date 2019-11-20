Heroes Among Us: Jessie White

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Jessie White owns an archery shop and range in Leesburg.
He also helps coach the U.S. Army's team of wounded warriors who shoot archery in the Department of Defense's Warrior Games.
Several years ago in South Georgia, he started an annual hunt to get wounded veterans together and back in their comfort zone.
He said it can be difficult for vets to discuss their past, how they got hurt and how they're doing now.
“It gives them that relief to be able to talk about maybe some of the stuff that’s going on with them now, that they won’t talk to anybody else about,” White said.
Thursday on WALB ABC at 7 p.m., hear the harrowing story of how White was injured in action and how that story plays into his service to his fellow veterans.
That’s in this month’s “Heroes Among Us” at 7 p.m. Thursday on WALB ABC.
