Have you seen this man?

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee County detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Julian Albert Minix.
Minix has active warrants for burglary and several cases of theft by taking.
Minix has a history of violence, so Sheriff Doyle Wooten said you should not approach him.
He is 5′ 9″, and weighs 200 pounds, and is 26 years old.
If you have any information on Minix or his whereabouts please contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office (912) 384-4227, Coffee E-911 (912) 384-4227.
You can also send a private message on their Facebook page, or call your local law enforcement agency.
