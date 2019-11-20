GBI investigating after Richmond Co. deputy killed in shooting

The GBI says preliminary information indicates that around 8:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was conducting routine patrol in the area of MLK Boulevard when officers encountered several individuals outside of the Augusta Mart. They say one individual, identified as 24-year-old Alvin Theodore Hester Jr., went inside the store. One officer approached him inside, and Hester attempted to exit the store as Investigator Cecil Ridley, 51, was entering the store. The GBI says as Hester approached Ridley, Hester shot Ridley, and the other officer returned fire inside the store.