GBI investigating after Richmond Co. deputy killed in shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving a Richmond County deputy Tuesday night.
The GBI says preliminary information indicates that around 8:30 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit was conducting routine patrol in the area of MLK Boulevard when officers encountered several individuals outside of the Augusta Mart. They say one individual, identified as 24-year-old Alvin Theodore Hester Jr., went inside the store. One officer approached him inside, and Hester attempted to exit the store as Investigator Cecil Ridley, 51, was entering the store. The GBI says as Hester approached Ridley, Hester shot Ridley, and the other officer returned fire inside the store.
Hester made his way to the parking lot where he encountered another officer and raised his gun. Both officers fired at Hester, striking him, according to the GBI.
Hester was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials say he remains in the hospital at this time.
The GBI says a total of two officers fired at Hester. They say Investigator Ridley was unable to return fire and died as a result of his injuries.
Charges against Hester are forthcoming.
The GBI continues to investigate.
Shortly after the shooting, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office changed its profile picture to reflect their loss.
Both RCSO and the GBI say the deputy was conducting proactive patrols in a department-wide effort to curb gun violence that began last week.
