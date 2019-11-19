Dry until the next cold front

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beautiful sunshine with pleasantly mild mid-upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. These dry conditions extend through the week as temperatures rise. More seasonal highs upper 60s to low 70s and lows low-mid 40s.
Late week brings more clouds ahead of the next cold front. Cloudy Friday with rain likely Saturday. Rain ends early Sunday as the front quickly passes ushering in the next surge of cool dry air.
Clearing Sunday and cooler through Tuesday as highs drop into the 60s and lows into the upper 30s low 40s.
