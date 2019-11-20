DNR: Leave saving animals to professionals

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Deer dancing in dangerous situations has been caught on cameras across the state.
Like this time in Omega, and most recently, in Forsyth County.
But the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said this isn’t a Disney movie and Bambi can be a threat.
“Grabbing any type of large animal like that, physically trying to grab him and rescue him, it’s dangerous and people could get hurt,” said Alan Isler, the region supervisor for Southwest Georgia DNR.
Isler said it’s best to leave handling wildlife to professionals.
“It takes some evaluations and expert knowledge to know how to deal with each of those situations,” Isler explained.
Isler said factors like location and the type of animal are things to be considered.
“People that are trained and experienced in dealing with it because any interaction whether it’s a deer or any wildlife species, there is a risk associated with it,” said Isler.
And he said this isn’t something they see all of the time.
“It’s just that we’ve got more people and greater ability to capture those incidents on camera,” said Isler.
Though there are good intentions behind the rescue videos, Isler said it’s best to leave it to professionals.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.