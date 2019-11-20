Coffee Co. man arrested for stolen merchandise

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Coffee Co. Sheriff’s detectives responded to a Coffee County business when the store computer showed that merchandise he tried to return was in fact stolen.
Detectives arrived at the store and detained the man.
After their investigation, they learned that the items had been reported stolen from a Coffee Co. residence on October 23, 2019.
As a result, Kenneth Lamar Burkett, 39, of Douglas, was arrested and transported to the Coffee County Jail.
Burkett was charged with Theft by Receiving Stolen Property
