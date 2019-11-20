The case of 2 missing freezers continues in Lee Co.

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - Police are still looking for the people who stole two large freezer cases in Lee County.
It’s not a usual theft case either.
Mike’s Country Store Manager Todd Whigham is still looking for answers after not one, but two, large freezer cases were stolen recently. The cases were so big, the people who stole them would have had to use a forklift to do so.
Whigham is the store manager at the Philema Road location. He said they bought two large freezer cases from Fred’s as it was going out of business.
The cases were placed outside of Fred's to be picked up later that day.
Whigham said the cases were even stolen in broad daylight. He left them there in the morning and when he got back around 7 that night, they were gone.
“You’d have to have a forklift or something to load them up. You couldn’t load them up, two or three people couldn’t load them on a truck. It’s getting bad out here. You just about got to tie your hat on when your head’s down, I think,” said Whigham.
The cases were stolen on Nov. 7.
Whigham said they’re still looking for leads on the people who stole the cases.
The cases were worth around $6,000 to $7,000.
Whigham said if you know anything about the stolen cases, or who took them, you can call Mike’s Country Store or the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
