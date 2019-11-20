BPS reroutes traffic during railroad crossings closures

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) took to Facebook to inform community members that traffic will be rerouted while CSX Railroad performs routine maintenance at several railroad crossings within the city.
- Whigham Dairy Road is scheduled to reopen Thursday around 4 p.m.
- Zorn Road in West Bainbridge will be closed Thursday.
- Traffic driving towards West Bainbridge Elementary School will need to use Highway 27 and Bethel Road to get to the school.
- In West Bainbridge, drivers on Newton Road, Miller Avenue and Griffin Street will need to take the bypass to get into the city.
- Every crossing off of Highway 84 including Long Road, Black Jack Road, Sasser Store Road, Whigham Road, Sims Street, Independent Road and Webster Street must use Albany Road or MLK to access the northern portion of the city.
- Albany Road and MLK crossings are open.
Over the next few weeks, crossings will be closed for 2-5 days and traffic will be rerouted.
Please allow extra time for travel, BPS officials said.
