Albany police: Witness admits to making false kidnapping claim

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A reported kidnapping on Tuesday in the 1000 block of Wynngate Avenue turns out to have been a false claim by the witness, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Police said that after questioning the witness, the person admitted to making a false claim.
APD said there is still no evidence of a child being abducted within the Albany community and that no child has been reported missing.
No charges are pending against the witness at this time, police told WALB News 10.
The police department is still urging the community to be vigilant about a suspicious white van being driven by a man.
Surveillance video from a store did capture images of the reported suspicious white van.
Police want people in the area and within the city to be on alert and report anything suspicious.
If anyone thinks they have seen a suspicious white van or know who the driver is, they are urged to call the non-emergency number at (229) 431-2132.
This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as soon as more information comes in.
