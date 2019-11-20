Albany police: Witness admits to making false kidnapping claim

Albany police: Witness admits to making false kidnapping claim
By Krista Monk | November 19, 2019 at 9:48 PM EST - Updated November 19 at 11:54 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A reported kidnapping on Tuesday in the 1000 block of Wynngate Avenue turns out to have been a false claim by the witness, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

Police said that after questioning the witness, the person admitted to making a false claim.

APD said there is still no evidence of a child being abducted within the Albany community and that no child has been reported missing.

No charges are pending against the witness at this time, police told WALB News 10.

The Albany Police Department would like to thank all law enforcement for extending your resources to assist with the investigation of the alleged kidnapping... Parents and guardians, this is a teaching moment. Please use this time to talk to your child or children about the importance of reporting useful, factual information to the police or an adult.
The Albany Police Department

The police department is still urging the community to be vigilant about a suspicious white van being driven by a man.

Surveillance video from a store did capture images of the reported suspicious white van.

Surveillance images of a suspicious white van in Albany (Source: Albany Police Department)
Surveillance images of a suspicious white van in Albany (Source: Albany Police Department) (Source: Albany Police Department)

Police want people in the area and within the city to be on alert and report anything suspicious.

If anyone thinks they have seen a suspicious white van or know who the driver is, they are urged to call the non-emergency number at (229) 431-2132.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as soon as more information comes in.

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.