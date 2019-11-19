Woman sentenced for assault that left victim with chemical burns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman charged in an assault case that left a victim with chemical burns has been sentenced to prison.
According to court records, Andrea Green, 18, was sentenced Thursday to serve 20 years.
An arrest affidavit says the incident happened on Bonaparte Boulevard. During the assault, Green threw acid on the victim’s face, arms and head.
As a result of the assault, Montgomery police said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
Green, who was initially charged with attempted murder, pleaded guilty to assault first degree.
Along with her sentence, the judge ordered Green to obtain her GED while incarcerated, to pay court fees and to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.
