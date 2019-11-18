Staying dry and warming-up

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A band of clouds passes over SWGA Monday evening. Clearing overnight allows for a chilly start Tuesday with lows low-mid 40s while highs only reach mid 60s. Quiet weather continues as temperatures slowly rise. Although nights remain chilly low-mid 40s, afternoons warm from the mid 60s to mid 70s by the end of the week.
Next chance of rain arrives with a cold front sliding through over the weekend. Scattered showers Saturday end early Sunday. Another surge of drier and cooler air brings sunshine, chilly lows in the low 40s and cool highs in the mid 60s into early week.
Day one of WALB’s Feeding The Valley food drive has wrapped up! We would love for you to please stop by our station at 1709 Stuart Avenue in Albany from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Wednesday. Donate to help South Georgians in need have a healthy holiday! Food and monetary donations are welcome!
