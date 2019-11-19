Qualifying date approved for Sylvester mayoral seat

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvest City Council members approved a date for qualifying elections for the open Sylvester mayoral seat.
This after former Mayor Bill Yearta entered the race for the Georgia House District 152 seat.
Mayor Pro Tem Charles Jones has been filing the role.
“Tonight, they will just decide when to have qualifying and they will have to publish that and then they will give us the paperwork after they have qualifying,” said Hugh Donnan, chairman of the Board of Elections.
Qualifiers do have to pay a fee.
The special election will be held on March 24.
