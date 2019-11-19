Play of the Week: Terrell Academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia proved their dominance in the first round of the playoffs.
And with that, came a couple big time plays.
So here’s our week 14 Play of the Week.
This weeks winner comes from Terrell Academy.
In the first round... the Eagles took on Robert Toombs.
And the offense helped lead the way.
Blane Grace drops back, looks down field and let’s it fly, and it’s brought down by Lawson Hall.
And the Eagles regain the lead.
