No delays: Construction on Sumter Co. High School moves forward

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - It may be all mud and dirt right now but Sumter County school leaders said work on the new high school is moving forward.
Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates said “concrete is being laid any day now.”
He said school board members have been working and planning.
“Doing that now for over two years on planning for this new high school," Choates said. "The guarantee maximum pricing has just been approved.”
The board guaranteed the max price of $47.2 million dollars, that's in addition to $6 million already allocated for the project.
With pricing set, construction continues to plow ahead.
“And so we should be laying down concrete. The foundation pads already set and we’re excited," said Choates.
So what’s currently being done on the future 245,000 square feet school?
“They finished doing the foundation pad where the schools going to sit on and they’re finishing the last pieces of it and then they’ll be laying concrete,” Choates said. "This project should take a little over a year and a half to complete.”
Choates expects students to be walking down the new hallways in the 2020-21 school year.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.