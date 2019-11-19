Man, 60, arrested after bringing contraband to prison using medical boot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 60-year-old West Columbia man has been arrested and charged with bringing contraband into a prison along with other drug charges.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections said Jack Kibler visited the Goodman Correctional Institution on Saturday. According to arrest warrants, Kibler hid 12 grams of loose tobacco wrapped in black electrical tap in his medical boot to give to an inmate. The tobacco was found during a shakedown at the prison and officers later found evidence of conspiracy with an inmate through phone calls.
After getting his permission. officials later Kibler’s vehicle using K9 officers and found marijuana and methamphetamines.
Kibler has been charged with possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, introducing contraband into a prison, and criminal conspiracy.
