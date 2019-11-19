$2K stolen from Lee Co. Walmart customer; suspects at large

LEE CO., Ga. (WALB) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is hoping you can help deputies find two suspects, believed to be involved in stealing money from a Walmart customer.
LCSO reported that just before midnight on Nov. 4, a Lee County resident was at Walmart when the money was stolen.
Two men were caught on surveillance footage, believed to be seen taking money from the customer’s wallet, counting it and putting it into their pockets, according to the sheriff’s office.
The two men were wearing green hoodies with leopard print writing on the back.
The sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help with identifying the two men.
Anyone who has any information on the identities of the suspects or on this case is asked to call the LCSO at (229) 759-6012.
