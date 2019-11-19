Hubbard, Dorough faceoff in Albany mayoral debate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It was a faceoff Monday between the candidates for one Southwest Georgia city’s top seat.
There was a heated debated between the two runoff candidates for Albany mayor.
Dorothy Hubbard and Bo Dorough answered questions from the audience of dozens Monday night.
The 90-minute debate was held at Albany State University’s campus.
Topics included raises for city employees and balancing improvements across Albany.
“You go by a house that has been abandoned for several years, it has a rippling effect on the whole neighborhood. That is why we should have done more as a city to reduce slum and blight. Now, we see the city is doing something, like I say, always going to crank it up mechanically a few months before the election. That’s not doing anything,” said Dorough.
Dorough said he plans to hire an assistant city attorney to handle the blighted property, assess the blight tax and said the city needs to be more proactive in working on the problem.
Here’s Dorothy Hubbard’s response:
“We didn’t crank up housing and apartments just before the election. We have been working on Dogwood Trails apartments for over three years, trying to help them with the Department of Community Affairs for the state of Georgia to get tax credit so they can build those apartments,” said Hubbard.
Hubbard said the city has consistently worked with developers to get the apartments built.
The candidates broke down what they would do to improve Albany’s image.
Hubbard said they will continue to tell the good stories and what makes us stand out.
Dorough said its important to leaders in the community to find ways to address each problem.
The runoff election is will be Dec. 3.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.