Hahira 6th grade student athlete gets national recognition

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - One Hahira student is now nationally recognized for her work as a well-rounded athlete.
Lauren Studstill received a letter from the U.S. Equestrian Federation and she’s only in the sixth grade.
The letter recognized her dedication to the sport through continued practice, training and competition.
Lauren said that she’s been riding horses since she could hold her head up. She said she was very happy to be recognized because balancing training and school isn’t always easy.
“It means a lot because you work really hard to keep your grades up in school, stay in shape for the horses, and you’re gone a lot to go to all the shows. I was really fighting, so I was really excited," said Lauren.
The school said Lauren has maintained an A average. She said it’s the result of keeping a strict schedule.
She hopes to one day be a professional equestrian, competing all over the world.
Until then, Lauren plans to continue practicing and is hoping to qualify for a national competition in the coming months.
