ASU student housing project ahead of schedule

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A student housing project for Albany State University (ASU) students is ahead of schedule, according to the project’s developer.
The 216 bed, three-building, multi-story housing will be for college students in the Albany area.
It is located across from ASU on Radium Springs Road.
Developer Matt Davis with Davis Companies said its thanks to the city’s speedy permit process and other factors that made the project ahead of schedule.
“Crews have been working some long days many weekends and we’ve also really gotten a break from the weather," Davis said. "We’ve had very good weather, so we are ahead of schedule. Looking at the end of July, students will move in mid-August for the start of fall semester 2020.”
Davis said crews are finishing up some underground utilities and working on foundations on Tuesday.
He said Albany and ASU leaders have been great to partner and work with.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.