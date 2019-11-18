Supreme Court upholds 2 So. GA murder convictions

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men who were convicted of murder in separate South Georgia cases were denied new trials by the Georgia Supreme Court. One murder happened in Albany, and the other in Fitzgerald.
A man convicted on all counts in the 2015 murder of an Albany man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, plus six years, by Judge Willie Lockette in Dougherty County Superior Court.
Ronnie Darnell Holmes, 34, was convicted of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm.
Holmes was convicted of shooting Terry Mack in the back of the head as Mack sat in his Chevrolet Blazer. That murder happened in April of 2013, on Cone Street.
Michael Tyrone Woods was originally charged in the trial, but he made a deal with prosecutors, and got a sentence of 17 years probation in exchange for his testimony.
Also, the court upheld the convictions and life prison sentences given to a man for his role in the murder of a young man who two months earlier had hit the jackpot in the Georgia Lottery, winning more than $400,000.
Wayan Malik Jordan was one of seven people affiliated with the 'G-Shine' criminal gang and charged with a home invasion robbery and murder of 20-year-old Craigory Burch, Jr. in Fitzgerald in 2016.
At trial, the state showed that Dabrentise Overstreet contacted Jordan, Nathaniel Baker and others with plans to rob Burch of his Fantasy 5 jackpot of $432,272. These three and four others burst into Burch’s home and shot him to death.
In March 2017, the jury found Jordan guilty on all counts and he was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 15 years for gun charges. Jordan then appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court, arguing a number of reasons, including 'ineffective assistance of counsel, why his convictions should be reversed.
Jordan was represented by attorney Matthew Winchester, and the state was represented by Bradford Rigby, District Attorney, Christopher Carr, Attorney General, Beth Burton, Dep. A.G., Paula Smith, Sr. Asst. A.G., Vanessa Sassano, Asst. A.G.
