Sarasota teacher arrested, accused of inappropriately touching 2 students

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A teacher at a Sarasota school has been arrested following allegations that he inappropriately touched two students.
Maxwell Guss, 34, of Bradenton, was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct by a Person Over 18. Guss is currently the business teacher at Brookside Middle School and has been placed on administrative leave.
Sarasota Police were called to Brookside Middle School on September 6, 2019 where a 13-year-old student told detectives Guss inappropriately touched her.
She reported that during class on August 28, 2019, she was wearing an oversized shirt and her bra strap had fallen off her shoulder. She said Guss placed it back on her shoulder and told her to “tighten it next time.” She said it was unwanted and made her very uncomfortable.
Two days later, the student said she was wearing a button up cardigan sweater and her bra might have been visible. She said as she entered the classroom, Guss grabbed the sweater and moved it up over the front of her bra, pushing his thumb inside her bra and touching the skin above her breast. The student said Guss did it while staring into her eyes and she was very scared. She said she told Guss to get his hands off her and he said, “It’s okay.”
The student said Guss also puts his hands over students’ hands when they’re typing or moving the mouse and that he conducts “interviews” with female students at the desk in the back of class, asking them about the sports they like, if their parents are together or divorced, if they have boyfriends, what they do for fun, etc.
The student’s mother said her daughter will be seeking counseling because she is very distraught over what she says took place.
While investigating, detectives learned of a possible second incident and went to Sarasota High School on October 29, 2019 to meet with the assistant principal. The assistant principal told detectives that in 2017, while Guss was teaching Algebra 1 at the high school, a student reported to school administrators that Guss had inappropriately touched her.
Police say that incident was not reported to law enforcement at the time and that administrators did not keep a record of the incident. Police say that has become part of their investigation.
Detectives spoke to the 16-year-old student. She told them that Guss would come up behind female students and massage their shoulders and one time his hands came very close to her breast. She said she yelled, “What the F are you doing? Get your hands off me.”
The student also told detectives that Guss would interview female students one-on-one at his desk, asking them questions, including if they had a boyfriend. She said Guss made the female students uncomfortable and would sometimes comment on their clothing.
The student said she receives good grades in all her classes, but Guss made her so uncomfortable, she only scored a 77 in his class. Though her mother went to the school about the issue, she said the school did not take any action and she was not moved from his class.
Guss has been on administrative leave since Sarasota Police began their investigation. He is facing two counts of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct by a Person Over 18 for the alleged incident at Brookside Middle School and Sarasota High School.
The district says it cannot comment about an ongoing criminal investigation but did say it will be looking into the 2017 incident to gather more information and assess next steps.
Based on their investigation, police believe there may be additional victims. In addition to Sarasota High School and Brookside Middle School, Guss previously taught in Manatee County at Bayshore High School and Harlee Middle School.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 941-263-6075 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
