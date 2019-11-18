New Season Church gives away free turkeys!

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The New Season Church at Radium Springs had its annual Season of Love turkey giveaway Sunday.
Some families told us they walked for miles to receive the free donation from the church. They said they’re thankful this holiday season.
Pastor Marcus Glass shared that the participation this year was better than before, and that if they run out of turkeys, they still have other resources for those families in need.
“The Congregation went out and we had our members sew into the ministry and go out and purchase turkeys. We came back in and we wanted to give it to the community so that people know that we care. This is the fourth year we have done it. We are just excited to be here and serve the community and we are going to do everything that we can with the resources we have," Pastor Glass said.
Glass said every year the participation gets bigger and better from the community.
They are already looking forward to having more resources for next year’s Season of Love.
