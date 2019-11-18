New ASU athletics director named

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new head Ram has been named, according to Albany State University (ASU).
Tony Duckworth was named the athletics director for ASU. His appointment is effective January 2, 2020, according to ASU.
“After an extensive and collaborative search, I am pleased to announce Mr. Duckworth’s selection as athletics director/chief athletics administrator," said ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick.
"He joins us with 27 years of athletics experience. Throughout his career, he has shown a proven track record of excellence in leadership and performance. His years of experience in athletics leadership, coaching and fundraising provide a strong foundation for the department. I look forward to strengthening our athletics program for our students, staff, coaches and fans of Golden Ram athletics,” Fedrick said.
“I also extend a special thank you to Jackie Nicholson for her leadership as interim athletics director. Ms. Nicholson worked in multiple capacities during the last several months, and I appreciate her dedication to Albany State University, our student-athletes and our coaches. Her unwavering leadership and support were critical throughout the process. Ms. Nicholson will continue to serve as interim athletics director through the remainder of the fall 2019 semester,” said President Fedrick.
Since 2011, Duckworth was the director of athletics for Northeastern State University in Oklahoma.
His teams won 13 MIAA championships and had 35 championship or runner-up conference finishes. Duckworth’s teams also enjoyed 32 NCAA playoff appearances during his eight-and-a-half year tenure at Northeastern State University.
“I am thrilled to join the Albany State University family and Golden Rams Nation," Duckworth said. “During my visit to Albany, I was so impressed with the campus, the home football game day environment and the community. Members of the search committee and campus community were so hospitable and welcoming. I look forward to being part of the great institutional and athletics traditions of ASU."
"I would like to personally thank President Fedrick for entrusting me with the leadership role of the ASU Department of Athletics. I look forward to partnering with her, campus leadership, athletics personnel, alumni and other stakeholders on maximizing the potential of Golden Rams Athletics. I would like to acknowledge Jackie Nicholson for her leadership throughout the Fall 2019 semester. I look forward to working with her, the administrative staff and coaches as we strive to provide a first-class ASU student-athlete experience,” Duckworth said.
A Macon native, Duckworth earned a bachelor’s degree in financial management from Bob Jones University and a master’s of education degree from the University of Tennessee–Chattanooga. He is a current member of the eight-person NCAA Division II National Men’s Basketball Committee.
