Mysterious 'boom’ rattles folks in Dougherty Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Some people in Dougherty County are still shaken up after a loud boom heard Saturday night.
Residents who live on Blue Springs road have no clue of what caused the sound or where it came from.
Calvin Chevers describes the “boom” and says it “sound like two cars crashed.”
Samuel Jackson lives on the same road and describes the “boom” as a “UPS plane take off.”
Jackson says he’s concerned “Because I don’t know what it is or where it’s coming from.”
Calvin Chevers heard a loud boom around 9:30 Saturday night.
He says “I came outside and looked around to see what it was but I didn’t see anything no crashes or no truck hit another truck or anything like that.”
Chevers doesn’t believe the sound is coming from the nearby gun range and “It sound like a vibrate a little bit but what it was I don’t know.”
Saturday's boom didn't cause damage to his home.
Jackson didn’t hear Saturday’s boom but says he has heard similar sounds over the past two months,
He won’t forget the first time he heard the mysterious sound “because the first one is when I lost my big screen TV. and I lost my microwave and the second one I lost my cameras and It came back again I heard that boom again and lost another TV.”
Another neighbor said it sounded like something hit her home but there was no trace of damage.
Jackson has a similar experience.
He says “I thought it (the boom) came from inside my attic, but I couldn’t find nothing wrong.”
“So I really don’t know what it was but whatever it were, you can hear it real good" says Chevers
One person told us the boom could be heard on Eight Mile Road.
According to GPS its about a 20 minute drive from Blue Ridge Road to Eight Mile road.
Officials with Albany Police and Dougherty County are still checking to see if any reports about a loud boom were made.
