Montgomery officer to stand trial for murder in on-duty shooting

Smith saw Gunn walking down McElvey Street around 3:30 a.m. and conducted a field interview. Smith said he stopped Gunn because he fit the description of a man police were looking for based on a “hot sheet” of information he received a roll call. Smith said he told Gunn to take his hands out of his pockets and put them on the hood of the police vehicle. Gunn complied, but Smith said Gunn was irritated, and he asked why he was being stopped. Smith then began a pat-down, and he said he touched something hard around Gunn's belt that he thought could be a gun. At that time, Smith said Gunn swatted his hand away and began to sidestep around the police car.