Man killed in accident at Lowndes Co. paper mill

CLYATTVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A man is killed after a machine malfunction.
The incident happened on Saturday morning at the Packaging Corporation of America in Clyattville.
The victim, identified as Tyler Seacrist, was operating a machine that converted wood into sawdust.
The machine malfunctioned, turning back on without warning.
Seacrist was thrown into the machine and was killed immediately.
Authorities said Seacrist was in his mid-20s.
Lowndes County Sheriff's Office investigated the incident as an accident, as no foul play is suspected.
