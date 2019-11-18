Man charged in Florida murders from South Ga.

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALB) - A man accused of brutal murders in Florida is from South Georgia.
Jacob Daniel Price, 30, is charged with two counts of premeditated murder. He was denied bond.
Florida deputies said they found the bodies of Jolene Price, 51, and Robert Price, 56, in the master bedroom.
Two deceased dogs were also found at the house, along with two German Shepherds that weren’t hurt.
Price is a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps.
Investigators verified his social media page, which says he went to Coffee County High School.
WALB has also confirmed Price was born in Georgia.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.